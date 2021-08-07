Stephens Downgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,157.67 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $4,652,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.