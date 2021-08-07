Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 612,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

