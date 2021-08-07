Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $256.47 million, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

