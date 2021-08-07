Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Textron Call Options (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 912% compared to the typical daily volume of 404 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth $171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $72.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

