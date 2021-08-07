Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

SRI stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

