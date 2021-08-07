Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 273 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

