Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,400,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97.

