Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.