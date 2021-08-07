Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,923 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

JHI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

