Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 280.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

