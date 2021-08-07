Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $963.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

