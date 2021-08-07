Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.64.

SLF stock opened at C$65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.98.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399992 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

