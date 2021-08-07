Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

SHO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after purchasing an additional 537,760 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.