Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Surmodics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.310 EPS.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

