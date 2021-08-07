Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

SRDX traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 55,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.43 million, a P/E ratio of 109.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.