sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $257.08 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 256,394,243 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

