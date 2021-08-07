SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

