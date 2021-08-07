SVB Leerink Comments on Invitae Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA opened at $29.66 on Friday. Invitae has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

