SVB Leerink Lowers Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $59.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 2,989,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $20,811,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.