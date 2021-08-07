SVB Leerink Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $67.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark raised Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 25.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 5.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

