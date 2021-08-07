Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

