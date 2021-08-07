Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €117.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

