Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, hitting €125.85 ($148.06). The company had a trading volume of 281,918 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.62. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

