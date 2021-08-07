Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.29). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

