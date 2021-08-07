Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

