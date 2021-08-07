Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 1,466,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,343. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.70.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
