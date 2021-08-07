Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 1,466,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,343. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.70.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 842,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.