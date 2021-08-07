Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.00 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $513.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,674 shares of company stock worth $4,115,206. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.