Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
TGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.67.
TGB opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
