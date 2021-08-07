Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.67.

TGB opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

