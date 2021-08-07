Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

