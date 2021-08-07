TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,956 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $38.80 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

