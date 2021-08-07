TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,783,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

