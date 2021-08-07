TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

