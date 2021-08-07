TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,778 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

