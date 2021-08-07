TCW Group Inc. Makes New $938,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vale by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.94 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.