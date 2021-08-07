TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC opened at $40.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

