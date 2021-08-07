TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,092. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

