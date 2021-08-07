TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

