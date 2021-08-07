TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,283 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

