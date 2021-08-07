TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

