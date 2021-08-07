Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $833,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Maximus were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.99 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

