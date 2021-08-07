Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 487,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,961,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

