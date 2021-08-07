Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

