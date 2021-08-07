TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $73.59, but opened at $82.00. TechTarget shares last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 123 shares.

The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

