Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $29.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

