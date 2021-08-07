Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Head to Head Review

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waste Management and Tele Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $15.22 billion 4.09 $1.50 billion $4.03 36.68 Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and Tele Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 9.69% 26.32% 6.89% Tele Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele Group has a beta of 98.99, suggesting that its stock price is 9,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Waste Management and Tele Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 2 5 5 0 2.25 Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $135.06, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Tele Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Management beats Tele Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States. The Tier 3 segment comprises all remaining areas, including the Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Eastern Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

