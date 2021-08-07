Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $553.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

