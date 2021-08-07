Tendies (TEND) One Day Volume Tops $75,330.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Tendies has a total market cap of $829,482.40 and approximately $75,330.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tendies has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,724 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,724 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

