Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 482,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

