Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TMX opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

