Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Raised to $60.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $8,607,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 303,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

